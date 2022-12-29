A baby who understands what it means to do push-ups has gone viral and surprised many people on TikTok

The kid was captured performing multiple push-ups in a video posted by Namu, and his focus blew people away

TikTok users have praised the boy after the video ballooned and gained more than 91k likes as of December 29

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A little kid has swept TikTok users off their feet because of how well he can do push-ups.

The kid who is yet to start walking was seen doing multiple push-ups in a video posted by a user named Namu.

The baby's ability to understand and perform push-ups has made him a viral sensation. Photo credit: TikTok/@nekesangalu_2017.

Source: UGC

In the 30 seconds clip, the baby was nudged by an adult standing by while he performed the strenuous exercise on a chair.

That the baby even understands what it means to push up was enough to blow the minds of many people who have come across the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kid who is able to do push-ups goes viral

In the clip, he kept looking at the adult and when he attempts and fails, he tries lifting himself up again.

The baby's strength, focus and enthusiasm have attracted 2781 comments from admirers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Sisi said:

"Lols! When he stops, the look he gives.. “dude I’m just a baby”

@soulful San commented:

"Some adults can't do what Baby Bam Bam is doing."

@BOO EDMONDS said:

"These pandemic babies are brilliant!!!!!"

@Temnee said:

"That is incredible. This baby is no where near walking. How does he understand??!! Amazing."

@Felicia Pulluaim reacted:

"He is looking like I know you lying about 5."

@Dimples said:

"Impressive that he understands the assignment."

@Only me said:

"The fact that this baby is understanding exactly what he is asking him to do and doing it, not to mention how strong he is."

@iamBBking reacted:

"Doing push ups before he could walk."

Mum buys a microphone for her baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother bought a microphone for her baby to use when she is crying.

The mother said the microphone is a new way of stopping babies from crying.

When she used the mic in a video she posted online, the baby actually stopped crying.

Source: Legit.ng