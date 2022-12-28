A Malawian woman has taken to social media to gush over her Nigerian babe as she shared beautiful pictures of their relationship

The woman identified as Priscilla Cynthia warned single ladies to stop chasing their suitors away with pride

She revealed that a mesage sent by her boyfreind to her on social media led to their love affair

A malawian woman has stirred reactions on social media after sharing a loved up pictures of her Nigerian babe.

In a post posted on Instagram by @buzzbox360 on December 27, the lady identifioed as Priscilla Cynthia revealed that her relationship with her Nigerian babe meramorphosed from friendship to dating after 3 years.

Malawian lady shares pictures gushes over her Nigerian husband /Credit:@priscillamhango

Source: Twitter

Ladies should always reply men on social media

In the post, Cynthia urged ladies to stop chasing their suitors away with pride on social media. she urged ladies to always reply messages sent to them by men.

She also revealed that her babe has visited her in malawi while she has responded by visiting him too in Nigeria

Netizens react

"This guy fine ooo."

@simacupidbeautylab said:

"I’m sure she wouldn’t have responded if he wasn’t a fine guy .. if u see da men in my dm eh…hmmmm."

@adesola_adesina said:

"She is quite lucky. Nigerian men are actually the best"

@xocholate__reine said:

"Yinmu. The guy is cite reason why she replied to her DM"

@rija_bomi said:

"Another moral , your story isn't mine."

@tutu_mini_mini said:

"Who go see dat Kain packs, no go con respond DM. Somebody son shu DM me oooooooooo, am single to stupor."

okpalanzeebube said:

"Man never reach us wey get d naija finish you from Malawi cm carry dey comot.... Infact submit you int'l passport please."

