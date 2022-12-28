Social media users have sent condolence messages to a young abroad returnee who lost his father

The young man who had been residing in Australia for the past eight years made a return to Nigeria to receive the shocker

The abroad returnee showed off his Nigerian as well as Australian passports and photos of his loved ones

A Nigerian man who returned from Australia is in a mourning mood following the demise of his father.

In a TikTok post, the man revealed that he had been overseas for the past eight years before making the trip to the West African country.

His dad had passed away. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dave08039549041

He returned to learn of his father's demise. A part of a TikTok clip he shared showed him flaunting his Australian and Nigerian passports.

It is then followed by two snaps taken with his family members and loved ones. Condolences poured in for him as netizens showed him support.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

stellyposhfashionhub said:

"My fear .....when the time comes for our parents to reap may they not be found wanting."

Neni said:

"God bless your hustle. Aleast papa will be proud of you wherever he’s now."

osas said:

"Welcome home bro....sorry for your loss....may papa rip."

biafra said:

"May his soul rest in peace brother I'm so sorry take heart."

magagula255 said:

"Nice my son...your family will so excited."

thankjah14 said:

"Sorry dor your lost bro.. may God console you and your family."

SPOKEN-REX said:

"So sorry about your dad but welcome home."

