A Nigerian man could not control his emotions after his twin sister surprised him with an iPhone

In the heartwarming video, the young man was sitting on a couch when his sister brought an iPhone placed gently inside a bag

The kind lady presented the gift to her twin brother who opened it and went 'crazy' immediately

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video spotted on popular app, TikTok, captures a man's reaction after receiving a surprise package.

In the trending clip, the young man was sitting on a couch when his sister came into the sitting room.

Boy ecstatic as sister gifts him iPhone Photo Credit: cadijaah0/TikTok

Source: UGC

She held a bag which she presented to her twin brother while filming his reaction who was obviously shocked.

As soon as he opened the bag and unboxed the iPhone, he hugged his sister tightly and professed his undying love for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@bankystar said:

"Sha him get babe link us abeg. He really has a gold heart and thank u for making him smile."

@evelyn198512 wrote:

"Awwww if I have a brother like this i will finish my money on him o. He is so grateful."

@graceokoh6 commented:

"Is d laugh for me. I think say na only me my bro dey call be boo my love anytime you give am gift."

@qosy6 said:

"It’s the expression and Haa for me. You did so well remembering your bro."

@toyosi887 added:

"No one heard Omo me I don chop this your android oo."

@yarieverton added:

"I love you sooo much sis thank you."

Watch the video below:

Sister surprises blood brother with a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young fashion designer, Veekee James, has gone online to share a video of how she surprised her brother with a brand new car.

The lady revealed that it is the least she could do for a brother who has been there for her and managed her business well. She added that he proved the notion that family can ruin business wrong. After buying the car, she decorated the vehicle and drove it home.

When their mother saw it, she screamed with tears in her eyes and knelt to praise God. The brother was so short of words as he walked close to where the car was with slow steps. His sister hugged him and started thanking him for everything he has done for her.

Source: Legit.ng