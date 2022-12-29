A grandfather treated his family to a pleasant surprise and got his wife and grandkids Christmas gifts

In a video capturing the adorable moment, the man bought surprise cars for each of his two grandkids and her wife took his wife

The emotional video has got many reacting adorably as people hailed the old man for making his family happy

A grandfather has stirred conversations online after treating his family to pleasant Christmas surprises.

In a video posted on Instagram on December 27 by @bellanaijaonline, the man was seen gifting each of his grandkids and wife different cars as gifts.

Grand Dad Gifts Surprise Cars to Wife, Grand Kids as Christmas Gift /Credit:@bellanaijaonline

A lovely grandfather

According to the video, the grandfather's gift to his grandkids came as a reward for their excellent performance in the various schools. He also gifted her wife a brand-new car as a replacement for her old car.

Many people reacted emotionally to the video while praying for him for taking care of his family

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@nkiruolumideojo said:

"Bless! Many great men out there! ."

@officiallolo1 said:

"Who is cutting onions."

@blvckgodpsalmie said:

"And nothing is presented to the DAD as usual. Imagine all of them come together put something no matter how little and say thank you for all you do too. This Dad Life sha… we keep going ."

@herodaniels said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️ May we continue to experience joy from in our families. At end of the day, Family is truly everything."

@chefnshopper said:

"Yes is such a blessing and a beautiful watch . God bless your daddy ."

