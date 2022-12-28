A young girl will never forget the year 2022's Christmas celebration in a hurry as her mum made it a memorable one for her

Her doting mother surprised her with a new car as a Christmas gift and presented the girl with its key as a parcel

In a heartwarming video, the little girl screamed in surprise as she stepped out to see the brand new whip

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little girl became the youngest car owner in town as her mother got her a new whip for Christmas.

In a lovely TikTok video, she was seated in the house with family members when a parcel was handed to her.

She surprised her daughter with the gift. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chamatheaerialist

Source: UGC

She unwrapped it to see that it contained a car key. She was ushered outside the house to see the new whip where it was parked.

The 16-year-old screamed as she walked to the car and entered it. The excited kid covered her face with her palms and went on to ignite its engine.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It seemed surreal to her. The kid went on to appreciate her mother.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nantume Mary445 said:

"Am happy for you sis.just feeling sorry for my dad .I wish he was atleast anything small."

Stephie said:

"She appreciate it so bad she took off her shoes outside before going in the car love this."

Jayy said:

"I wish I had parents that did this but im still greatful for whatever I get on xmas."

Marissa Anderson473 said:

"She's adorable and I'm sure so well deserved. In love with the fact that no one had to tell her to put on a jacket! It's cold! Lol."

Vonte & KT said:

"She’s definitely grateful and she’s going to take care of her car look how she kicked them slides off."

Brandi Nicole said:

"You in the wrong side… “I know; it’s cold” CONGRATULATIONS & Happy Holidays."

Lady gifted a new car on her 25th birthday by her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that parents had gifted their daughter a new car on her 25th birthday.

In the clip, the celebrant on glasses stepped out of an apartment and burst into loud screams on seeing the decorated whip.

She wasted no time in getting into the car after being handed the key. The clip was recorded by the celebrant's sibling as wordings on it read, "My parents surprised my sister with her first car for her 25th birthday."

Source: Legit.ng