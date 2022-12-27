A video of a aged mother rocking her daughter's tight fitted wear has sparked reactions among internet users

The old looking mother appeared in the video like a young girl as she paraded excitedly

Social media users rated the woman's look as adorable as they commended her for taking her time to catch some fun with her daughter

Social media users have shown excitement over a video clip capturing an aged mum rocking her daughter's wears.

In a video posted on TikTok on December 26 by the woman's daughter, @ennessyyy, the woman was seen parading like young girl after wearing her daughter's tight fitted wears.

Aged Mum Wears Her Daughter Clothes, Slays Like a Young Girl in Viral Video /Source: TikTok Credit:@ennessyyy

Source: UGC

A social media trend

According to video, the woman and her daughter had jumped on a social media trend that involves mothers rocking their daughters' clothes.

The trend while have been going viral on social media for while, have seen the participation of many Nigerian celebrities.

Many People admired her look

In the video, many people praised the mother looking effortlesstly beautiful and taking her time to catch fun.

The video has gathered hunderds of likes and comments as at the time of writing this report.

Watch thew video here:

Netizens react

Pokohuntaz said:

'She’s that girl! Period!."

user5189489046520 said:

"awww she looks good ."

Hue Rebel said:

"I love when older people have fun. ."

@efoma said:

"Your mum is a baddie abeg ."

Amama said:

"Screaminggg she looks too good…she definitely at."

Giffy Pearl said:

"una mama set ooo."

Stephen Grace said:

"She ate that look."

The Ogunlanas said:

"Yasss! My faavveeeee."

