A video of an aged-looking mother donning her daughter's clothes has got internet users reacting

The aged woman appeared in the video like an elegant young girl as she walked excitedly like a model

Social media users rated the woman's appearance as adorable as they commended the friendly relationship between her and her daughter

Social media users have expressed their reactions to a video clip showing how an aged mother was turned into her younger self by her daughter.

As shared on TikTok on December 24 by the Woman’s daughter named, @__vickyb the aged mother donned her daughter's tight-fitted clothes as she walked elegantly like a young girl.

Lady Turns Her Aged-Looking Mother Into a Younger Beautiful Woman

She had an adorable look

In the video, the woman was first seen in her skirt and blouse attire. Next, she rocked a fitted dress and a pair of fitted heels. The lovely aged mother had a wig on her head to complete her adorable appearance.

Many people on Social media reacted to the video saying she got an adorable look.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

”So basically what I’m learning from this trend is all the mommas needa start dressing like they young again .”

“SHE WAS HIDING ALL OF THAT.”

”My Haitian mother would cuss me out for even asking this of her .”

@elischa said:

“her and that dress go together reallll bad.”

@da.dene said:

“Don’t play with that gworl, she’s not one of dem !!!!!!!!.”

@Bambi said:

“Ngl she look 10 years younger.“

