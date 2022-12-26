Reactions as Lady Turns Her Aged Looking Mother Into a Younger Beautiful Woman In Viral Video
- A video of an aged-looking mother donning her daughter's clothes has got internet users reacting
- The aged woman appeared in the video like an elegant young girl as she walked excitedly like a model
- Social media users rated the woman's appearance as adorable as they commended the friendly relationship between her and her daughter
Social media users have expressed their reactions to a video clip showing how an aged mother was turned into her younger self by her daughter.
As shared on TikTok on December 24 by the Woman’s daughter named, @__vickyb the aged mother donned her daughter's tight-fitted clothes as she walked elegantly like a young girl.
She had an adorable look
In the video, the woman was first seen in her skirt and blouse attire. Next, she rocked a fitted dress and a pair of fitted heels. The lovely aged mother had a wig on her head to complete her adorable appearance.
Many people on Social media reacted to the video saying she got an adorable look.
Netizens react
@AwOriginals said:
”So basically what I’m learning from this trend is all the mommas needa start dressing like they young again .”
@Juicy said:
“SHE WAS HIDING ALL OF THAT.”
@Ashley Williamceau said:
”My Haitian mother would cuss me out for even asking this of her .”
@elischa said:
“her and that dress go together reallll bad.”
@da.dene said:
“Don’t play with that gworl, she’s not one of dem !!!!!!!!.”
@Bambi said:
“Ngl she look 10 years younger.“
Woman wears her daughter's clothes, walks like a model in them, cute video trends
Source: Legit.ng