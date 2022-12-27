A young lady has posted a video of the moment her dad reacted emotionally after she informed his family about his Christmas homecoming

In the TikTok video, the dad despite his ill health was seen warming up himself with an exercise so her daughter can meet her in good condition

The short video clip has gone viral and gathered many reactions from TikTokers who find it entirely very emotional

A video showing a Nigerian man's emotional reaction after being informed of her daughter's Christmas homecoming has sparked reactions on social media.

In a viral TikTok video posted on December 24 by @edith_imonike, the father who was said to be in ill health condition for a long time was seen warming up with an exercise so that her daughter will meet in good condition.

Father reacts emotionally to her daughter's Christmas homecoming message /Source: TikTok Credit:@edith_imonikhe

He always wants to see me happy

According to the lady, her homecoming was the second in 2022, and her aged dad who is ill doesn't want her to see him in such a condition, the reason he started warming up so he would be able to have much fun with her during Christmas.

The video has generated wide emotional reactions from people on social media with many saying that his father has much love for her.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

Fimi Darayo said:

"To us that don’t have dad daddy would live a very long life in peace and not in pain."

CUPANO said:

"Even if I’ve not experienced this kind of fatherly love I still need a fathers love."

Shantel said:

"I cried ...... may God continue to keep him healthy."

Homa Som said:

"I’m crying may God heal him."

Pr@i$€zimuto said:

"He loves you so much you so lucky to have him."

Source: Legit.ng