A video of a man being sent packing out of the house by his lover has stirred mixed reactions on social media

According to the man, his lover who is a single mother is mad at him for refusing to adopt her children

In the viral clip, the lady kept dumping his clothes and other personal effects outside as he ranted

A man has been thrown out of the house by his female partner for reportedly not accepting to adopt her kids.

The man recorded her throwing his personal effects and clothes out of the house, as seen in a clip on TikTok.

She threw his clothes out. Photo Credit: TikTok/@latruth

Source: UGC

The lady refused to respond to him and continued dumping his belongings outside. He alleged that he doesn't want to do any adoption.

The man accused his lover of wanting him to do adoption so she can take his money. He slammed her for being with him because of his money.

"All of this because I refused to adopt her children. It’s pretty clear she was with me for the money Y’all still blaming me like y’all can see what’s going on," he captioned the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Shanta Bryant said:

"He's a liar. The other father is a active father. She filed for divorce. Why would she want a adoption?? He's weird."

BMW318222 said:

"At least now by her attitude. You know you made the right decision good for u man."

user3545147050424 said:

"Why won’t she be,u can’t ve her without her kids,den will she leave her kids coz she wants to be with you."

Kent Barnes said:

"That's right man do get your into a lock with her ...it is good you see before your mistake."

Wendy Davis said:

"People saying its about money but she is kicking him out of HER house. Seems like there is more to the story here!"

DopestSy1 said:

"He never shows the whole thing. Just her reaction but I’m glad they both away from each other. He’s a antagonist & she reactionary not a good combo."

Source: Legit.ng