A handsome little boy led prayers and praise in public and he has gone viral because of how well he did it

Rose House Foundation posted the video on TikTok and it has got 1 million views as of Wednesday, December 21

TikTok users are praising the boy and are calling him a future pastor because of his unwavering confidence and eloquence

One million people have viewed the video of a little boy who led other kids in prayers and praise.

The boy's video which is only 5 seconds long was posted on TikTok by the Rose House Foundation.

The boy led praises very nicely. Photo credit: TikTok/@rosehousefoundation.

Source: UGC

As of the afternoon of Wednesday, December 21, the video has blown up and gained 15.5k likes.

Video of a little boy leading prayers and praise

In the clip, the boy simply said 'Halleluja' many times and his fellow children responded to his call for praise.

He was standing in front while other children stood behind him as they clapped together.

The children were so united in their voices that the simple shouts of Hallelujah' melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

The boy himself has been called a future pastor because of how he was able to confidently stand and lead others.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@maslah 338 said:

"Their future pastor."

@user2253554089598matovu Gerald commented:

"Wow baby."

@zablonadrian said:

"Upcoming pastor."

@feliciatunde reacted:

"Amen and amen."

@esye smart said:

"Wow wow God bless you babies."

@Thabo Mangena953 commented:

"Marvellous! This is absolutely amazing."

@user4776940904014 reacted:

"I love this baby, what is his name."

@Ella Benz840 said:

"I so love kids."

@Suzie said:

"Ahh bless him amen."

@emmalittlejohn516 said:

"So beautiful little ones."

@milans673 said:

"May God bless is family."

@Betty said:

"The babies are so cute."

@user190Mil_US commented:

"He so beautiful."

@user7603308743679 said:

"Bushiri when he was still young."

@wangarimainamaina reacted:

"Amen and Amen I love it."

