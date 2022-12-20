A young man got a married woman blushing when he gave her a note at a public event to appreciate her beauty

The woman's daughters had different expressions when they read the note as one of them maintained a cold frown

Many people who watched the cute video of the married woman and her two daughters said the older one was amazed by the compliment her mother got

A short video shared by @thekingemzy has shown the moment he passed a complimentary note to a married woman with two beautiful daughters.

After politely giving her the note at an event as he secretly filmed her expression, the woman opened it and it read:

"I now see where your kids got their beauty from."

One of the woman's kids frowned when she read the note. Photo source: TikTok/@thekingemzy

Source: UGC

Protective daughter frowned

When he passed the piece of paper to her, the woman's kids were very eager to read what was on it. The TikTok clip showed the older one of the kids being so dramatic with her expression as she laughed hard.

The woman also blushed at the compliment. Her younger child, however, did not take the note lightly as she maintained a frown. People said she was protective of her mother.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 44,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jack the Eagle said:

"The second girl is simply protective of dad's investment."

Walker said:

"The second kis is definitely gonna tell their dad."

Nana C said:

"The girl in the orange dress tho, must be jovial."

omodano said:

"If I were the one, I'd tell the woman straight u re so pretty n no say it indirectly."

placidiaruth said:

"The second daughter said no don't toast my mum."

KT’SSPICES said:

"The second girl was ready to tear that paper if not for home training."

Brilliant said:

"The second girl is daddy's monitoring spirit."

wepemz1 said:

"Am proud of the 2nd girl for protecting her mom, she doesn't wants to be carried away like the first girl, but I love the first girl's energy."

Source: Legit.ng