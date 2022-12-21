The ruling All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has yet again set social media agog

In a video making rounds online, Tinubu was seen handing over cash gifts to a disabled young man at an event in Abuja

Many people who reacted to the video said he should rather focus on sustainable economic development than gifting money to people

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been captured in a viral video gifting some monetary gifts to a disabled young man at an event.

Shared on Instagram by The Punch, the video shows how the man was earlier engaged by both Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu gifts cash to young disabled man In viral video, stirred mixed reactions /Credit:punchnewspaper

Meeting with people with disabilities

Tinubu who is vying for the presidency of Nigeria has been engaging with different kinds of people for support. In the video, he was seen engaging with people with disabilities.

The video was greeted with mixed reactions from people, while some praised him for showing love to the disabled young man, others

Netizens react

Churchil_777 said:

“He just made some down payment for some roasted corn.”

Kaywizy said:

“Some gift is now a crime.”

Yinksolo said:

“I thought cash limit has been reduced to stop this …. Abi the policy na for poor people ni”

Oylkm said:

“and this is what is wrong in Nigeria”

Faisad said:

“This poor man needs help. Everything about Tinubu is news Haba!”

Abayomi_shabi said:

“That’s not a big deal now, any body can give charity, which is a form of generosity not stinginess.”

Source: Legit.ng