A young lady, Sian Armour has been reunited with her luggage five months after it went missing on holiday

Sian embarked on a two-week holiday to Turkey but was disappointed with the loss of her luggage

The holiday firm that processed her holiday trip compensated her for the damages she incurred

A young lady named Sian Armour has found her luggage five months after it went missing on holiday.

According to a BBC report, the lady lost her luggage when she was on a two week trip to Turkey in July with her family.

Young lady finds luggage five months after it went missing on holiday / Credit: @bbc

Source: AFP

She was surprised

According to the report, the holiday embarked on by Sian was her first luxury holiday in three years but it was made boring by the loss of her luggage.

Sian said she had earlier lost hope of getting back her luggage until it was earlier brought this week to her doorstep by her holiday firm.

"I asked the rep every day if my suitcase had turned up but I got the feeling he wasn't doing anything about it," she said

Holiday firm paid her compensation

Sian said she had to buy emergency wear immediately after the loss of her luggage.

"I spent three days in total in shopping malls and markets buying clothes and sun cream and all the things we needed,” she said.

However, the report indicated that the holiday firm that processes Sian trips has agreed to compensate her with £1,436 for the items she bought.

Source: Legit.ng