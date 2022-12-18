A mother has posted the video of her new born child who has the interesting habbit of staring at people like an adult

The mother, Queen Angel posted the video on TikTok and it has already received over 12 million views as of Sunday, December 18

The child could be seen in the video looking directly into the camera and making interesting hand gestures like an adult

TikTok users are losing their minds over the video of a new born child who looks at adults without blinking.

A mother, Queen Angel posted the video of her child and it has gone viral and received over 12 million views as of Sunday, December 18.

The baby is always looking except when he is sleeping. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenangel._.

In the 12 seconds video, the child named Kaizen Noel had his eyes widely open as he refuses to blink.

Video of a baby who does not blink his eyes

The mother said Kaizen has always looked at them that way excpet when he is asleep.

Apart from his beautiful bright eyes, baby Kaizen also makes interesting hand gestures that are associated with adults.

He was seen raising his fingers and hands as if he was trying make a statement.

The video has been liked over 2.5 million times and it currently has more than 18k comments from stunned TikTok users.

Some comments suggested that the child may need health checks, but the mum said all is well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions fro TikTok users

@Evensy said:

"This low key looks like early signs of hydrocephalus (sunset eyes) and the sclera looked pretty yellowish to me (maybe it’s the lighting ) I hope your baby is healthy and I’m just overreacting."

@Riss commented:

"I’d get him checked for hydrocephalus. He’s freaking adorable but just looking out."

@tmanilesane406 said:

"The middle fingers. He been here before."

