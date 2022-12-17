A baby girl who woke up from sleep to eat in the night fought an epic battle to stay awake and alert so as to finish her food

The video has 9 million views as of Saturday, December 17 and it was posted on TikTok by a user known as Samukelu Thandonyu

The little girl's battle to defeat sleep and eat her food reminds some TikTok users of their own childhood days

TikTok users are losing it over a video of a baby girl who battled to stay awake and eat her food.

The video of the sleeping girl was posted by Samukelu Thandonyu and it has 9 million views as of Saturday, December 17.

The baby girl battled to stay awake while eating. Photo credit: TikTok/@samukeluthandonyu.

The 44 seconds video shows that the girl may have already been asleep when the food was passed to her.

Video of a girl who slept off while eating

It was therefore proving difficult for her to maintain her alertness and take in the food before her.

She was able to take some lumps of food with her right hand but she battled a great deal to put it in her mouth.

The baby girl also battled to keep her eyes open as sleep was having a better part of her.

The video which currently got over 314k likes reminds some TikTok users of their childhood.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Makatango said:

"Cook early please mama."

@millicentakothony said:

"The way they get tired. My daughter will even tell me that the eyes have refused to open."

@Kenny reacted:

"It is a fierce battle between two giants called DROWSINESS and HUNGER. Mama please don't cook late."

@Regina Meja said:

"I used to be like this."

@Egbemine Kelly said:

"The body is willing but the spirit is weak."

@user6312672415078 reacted:

"Someone's future wife."

@perps457 said:

"Cook early please for these kids they wake 5am the tme we are going to work until 7."

@Zizo 2020 said:

"Problem they play too much n forget about food look now."

