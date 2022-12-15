A short video has shown the moment a baby waited for her sister to return from school as she looked out of her mother's car

The baby's gaze which was so serious, with her eyes wide open, changed immediately after her sister arrived

Many social media users who reacted to the family's video said that the bond between both sisters must be really strong

A mother, @sashathecoolie, has shared a video that captured the strong love that exists between her daughters.

In a video shared online, the kid looked outside her family's car as she awaited her sister's arrival with bathed breath.

The kid's mother said she is always happy to see her sister. Photo source: TikTok/@sashathecoolie

Beautiful baby waits for her sister's arrival

As soon as her sister came into view, the baby's face glowed up in delight as they both hugged. Their mother said that is the way her reaction is anytime she is waiting for her sister.

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by the love between them and hoped it continues.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend sisters' bond

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joan Edwards75 said:

"Way to go and that bond will never change."

Tinajii said:

"That's just PURE love, how precious."

Teri Phillips135 said:

"Beautiful and loving."

4hobbs said:

"Priceless...and to think some of'em get it took'n away from them, I hope she never loses that happiness."

auntbb02 said:

"Beautiful girls with beautiful smiles. So sweet."

Lady R said:

"Oh bless her she been waiting all day for her to return."

dantemcmurray said:

"Sweet. Seem like they a strong bond, good on them."

