A Nigerian lady who had lived in the US for over a decade surprised her family back home with a visit

The lady without notice walked into her family's home with her husband and kids as relatives received her with joy

In a short video, the lady's mother kept screaming in surprise as she saw her child again after many years of just talking on the phone

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady, @oluchi.assumani, gave her family in Nigeria a surprise visit after spending 11 years abroad.

The daughter revealed that though she always talked with her mother on the phone, she never told her she would be visiting Nigeria.

The lady's family members were indeed surprised by her visit. Photo source: TikTok/@oluchi.assumani

Source: UGC

Emotional homecoming

Bringing her husband and kids home for the visit, she walked into her family house, surprising everyone. When her mother saw her, she could not stop screaming in joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the clip, the lady's siblings were equally surprised by their sister's sudden presence. It was such an emotional reunion.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cisca_pounds said:

"This family is so calm, can never be my mum she would roll on the floor."

HoneyOs said:

"I felt the love. I had to rewatch.. see me cutting onions."

Afrocosmopolite said:

"Aaaaaaaaaw they were happily speechless."

bellini_princess said:

"Awww this is so heartwarming."

Janice Simeon said:

"Awwww I miss home too… we will go home next year."

Blissful SnowB said:

"So una no wan come back b4 but God get power pass una, congratulations mummy we are back."

gbengaadenekan2022 said:

"What a beautiful moment. May God continue to keep them in Jesus Name."

chidinma princess said:

"Chim oo I found my family oo, what a small world."

Son returns home after 8 years abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared on TikTok showed the moment a young man, @djfinzy, who had been abroad for the past eight years visited his family.

He took his time to film his arrival in Lagos. At the start of the clip, he showed that he both has Nigerian and British passports.

When the young man got into his family compound, he hid behind a wall. His mother could not believe it when she finally saw him. She was beyond happy.

Source: Legit.ng