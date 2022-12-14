A lady was overcome by fear when her mother suddenly took her phone and started going through her private chats

In the video posted on Tuesday, December 12 by Sylva, the mother was painstakingly scrolling through the chats as if in search of something

24 hours after it was posted, other TikTok users related with it and shared similar experiences with their parents

A TikTok lady has posted the video of the moment her mother went through her younger sister's phone.

The video was posted on Tuesday, December 12 by Sylvia and it shows how the mum scrolled through the girl's chats.

The Nigerian mum scrolled through her daughter's chats. Photo credit: Tommaso79/Getty Images, TikTok/@only_1_sylvia. (First and last photos used for illustration only).

In the 14 seconds clip, the mum was scrolling through the chats as if she was out in search of something fishy.

Video of Nigerian mum checking her dauhger's phone

While her mother searched through her phone, the lady sat quietly as if she was brooding over a difficult situation.

Even Sylvia who posted the video said her younger sister will be flogged, but it is not known how the saga ended.

Also, it was not known if the Nigerian mum found anything she did not like from her daughter's phone. But people commented on the video and shared similar experiences with their own parents.

Watch the video below:

@dammy said:

"This once happened to me ahh it was not funny. She was just crying and my dad was giving me dirty slaps every time her tears dropped."

@Biggest Goldie said:

"Our parents don’t know privacy."

@Tifeh commented:

"This is why you should always clear your chats with people everytime you are done with the chat. Especially if you didn’t buy the phone with ur money."

@underson said: "The way the girl sat down. Guyy I can feel her heartbeat!!"

@Leah reacted:

"Let me guess she gave your mom the phone to watch pictures, buh turns out your mom had plans."

@sharon_coxie commented:

"I remember when this happened to me, how I'm still alive, na only God know."

