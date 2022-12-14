A man has had his preference in ladies changed following his encounter with a one-legged woman

He had hooked up with the lady after they met online and invited her to his house but was shocked by what he saw

The man was already losing interest in the lady due to her physical condition but their encounter afterwards wowed him

A man has vowed never to have any se*xual dealing with able-bodied women after sleeping with a one-legged lady.

A Twitter user @oku_yungx narrated that a man had invited a lady he met online to his house, unbeknownst to him that she was physically challenged.

He didn't know of her condition. Photo Credit: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

On seeing her, he lost interest but still allowed her into his house anyways. Howver, she appeared to have surpassed his expectations after they slept together. The tweep wrote:

"This dude hooked up with a lady online and invited her over. When she finally arrived, he noticed she had just one leg (disable). He was indifferent at first but brought her into the house.

"They had se*x and dude has been saying "if I ever sleep with Able make I die."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@Michael_Idara10 said:

"The fact that he slept with her even with 1leg...shows men will never disappoint you when it comes to se*x."

@MrIbitoye said:

"Makes sense.

"Disabled people are usually very fit. So I'm assuming she didn't just lie down through it all."

@Ifeanyi_Nnaji1 said:

"Baba has seen that disability is cheaper than ability."

@Slade1_ said:

"If you get the Werey contact share am give me... I wan hear him own side of the story."

@Jonatha71022706 said:

"E get one disable aunty for my area. She too gimme face but I no send her. Shey I no go confirm wetin the guy talk bayi."

@chalice_poison said:

"How do you guys bring random girls to your house, what happened to hotels?"

@AyigbeniDogbeda said:

"Those creatures are something else charlie. In my case she has both legs but can't walk without assist. As I dey pity am, she talk me say no be en p*say get problem. And she fit raise the legs style biaa bi. Eii."

