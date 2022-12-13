A lady has shared a video of her boyfriend's reaction after informing him that she's pregnant with another baby

This is coming just four months after she delivered a beautiful baby who was also captured in the video

Social media users have reacted to the hilarious video with many sharing their experiences with their lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful lady has gone viral after getting pregnant for her lover just four months after birthing their child.

In a video shared via TikTok, the lady showed off her boyfriend's reaction to the news about her pregnancy.

Girl pregnant for boyfriend after 4 months Photo Credit: @theperfectduo18/TikTok

Source: UGC

While holding their four-month-old in his hand, the man looked at her with a huge frown on his face. He didn't seem happy at all.

Social media reactions

@malikahbey said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"He’s confused like he wasn’t participating in the act lol."

@skyewithane07 stated:

"He doesn’t looked thrilled lol but clearly not pulling out."

@_reeslays stated:

"Not the baby even upset about this. Awww. Congratulations."

@kellywelch5 asked:

"Why is he surprised?? I’m confused."

@andreavivianne6 said:

"Having children @ the boyfriend stage is crazy."

@alyssabryant96 said:

"The baby either pooping or mad at the fact that she not even 1 yet & have to be a big sister lol to cute."

@laffsonlaffs wrote:

"After having a baby, a woman is super fertile lol this happens a lot."

@ritadiva1987 said:

"Why are so many folk concerned about someone else's situation that you're not contributing to physically or financially? Congratulations yall."

@aaliyaharoha676 added:

"Well I'm 8 weeks and my partner still ain't said he is happy or congratulated me, now he left the country."

@samueltirado1 said:

"I had the same face when my daughter was born and my son came right after they 11 months apart."

Watch the video below:

Lady apologises to boyfriend for getting pregnant for married man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man ended things with his girlfriend after finding out that she not only cheated on him but is pregnant for a married man. The man shared his breakup story after Twitter influencer Shola advised men not to fall for their cheating partners who apologise when caught, saying they would have continued if not apprehended.

The man said his ex-girlfriend only got sorry for her unfaithfulness in their relationship because she was pregnant. His ex's apology as contained in a Whatsapp conversation was shared by Shola on Twitter who decried that it would be hard for the man to ever trust women going forward.

She said she found out about her pregnancy in September. Defending her action, the lady said she actually showed Emma's picture to the married man and that she didn't cheat on him purposely.

Source: Legit.ng