The Nigerian lady in the viral rejected marriage proposal video has opened up on why she turned him down

In the viral video, the lady had rejected the public proposal that came with a car, saying that their relationship was just a month

She has now revealed that it is far from that and that there is a serious boyfriend in the picture, amongst other reasons

A Nigerian lady who recently turned down a man's marriage proposal in public has revealed that she has a serious boyfriend.

In a video that made the rounds some days ago, the lady firmly rejected the man's proposal which came with a car on the grounds that they've only just known each other for a month.

The clip caught the ire of many who knocked the lady. In a new TikTok clip shared by @flyest_mz, the lady said that she had come a long way with her real boyfriend though they still have some differences.

She explained she met the new guy with the intention of just being 'normal' friends and didn't take their relationship seriously.

"First of all, I don't do this and I never wish to do something like this online before, but this is beyond me.

"This is marriage we are talking about here. You people should stop attacking me...

"I have a boyfriend which we have gone so far and just that we are having small problems. I met this guy (the man she rejected his proposal) and i said let me just have a normal friend with him.

"I never even take the relationship serious like that..."

The lady wondered why he would even propose to her without giving her the slightest clue, revealing that she doesn't even know him too well.

"Why would you want to engage me without giving me a clue?

"I don't even get to know you well or meet your parents. Nothing, nothing and you want to marry me just like that?"

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

peace9984 said:

"4get wat pple say my dear!!.. nah u wear de shoe, nah u know watsup.

"At least you didn't go for de moni."

adefalaomotayo said:

"My Dear Marriage is a life time commitment.

"If you rush in you will rush out.

"Dont mind anybody.

"Is your life.

"Best of luck."

Nicky downs said:

"I Dey your back jare this is marriage you have to decide by yourself a month relationship ki lo de,maybe he won use am self."

Annie_George said:

"In 2020 I rejected a proposal from a well to do footballer. In 2021 the same boyfriend I thought I had left me to marry another woman."

celineakuba said:

"U should had just hug him and make him feel cool then tell him later that u need time to decide if you both can be together or not..."

Lady proposes to a man with a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan lady had proposed to a Nigerian man with a car.

On the day she proposed, she knelt down, showed him the car keys, and pleaded with him to accept her proposal.

The young man got so overwhelmed with emotions and he broke down in tears while stretching out his fingers for her to insert the ring. After accepting, he got into the car with her and they cruised around town with it.

