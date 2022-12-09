A Nigerian man has shared a touching video of his pregnant wife who's almost due for delivery

In the viral video, the lady lamented that she was feeling so uncomfortable as she paced around the house almost in tears

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video as many shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A pregnant woman has gone viral online after lamenting bitterly over the pain that comes with pregnancy.

In a touching video, the lady paced around the sitting room as her husband filmed her and tried to console her.

Man shares video of pregnant wife Photo Credit: @odogwuandaisha/TikTok

Source: UGC

In her reaction, the pregnant lady slammed her husband for feeling no pain at all despite being the one who got her pregnant.

She called God 'partial' and promised not to get pregnant for her husband again since she was the only one to get pregnant.

Her husband however promised her that she would be fine since she was taking her medications.

In his words:

"My love. See the way you are sweating up and down. Baby sit down nau. What is it my love? Upon the fan is on see the way you are sweating. Oya go and sleep nau. Go and lie down. Babym.

"This thing that you're doing is not going to help it. Sheyb we don go hospital. Doctor said that it is normal. It is pregnancy symptoms. It shows that you are growing with the baby. You are taking your drgs. Doctor said it is normal."

Social media reactions

@mummydee1917 said:

"Come and ask me pregnancy is showing pepper right now."

@goldzsuperkitchen reacted:

"This is making me cry because I'm in her condition now, been on the bed for almost two months now, I can't live my life for myself again, everytime baby."

@belema23 commented:

"I Feel so pity for her chai. oga just being pampering her whatever thing she do she need u more than thing right now."

@oluchi_preciousarts added:

"Y’all she is going through different emotions. May God see you through beautiful, pregnancy is not an easy journey."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares video of what pregnancy turned her into

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for women, pregnancy periods are moments they won't forget in a hurry, owing to the changes they witness as well as the pains associated with it.

A Nigerian woman has showcased the transformation her body underwent by sharing her before and during pregnancy picture and video. The touching video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the petite woman in jeans before her pregnancy.

The next photo that followed showed that her stomach was beginning to protrude, signalling that she was pregnant. What followed next is a hilarious and emotional video capturing her entire ordeal at the hospital some moments to when she was to give birth.

Source: Legit.ng