A video of a Kenyan woman proposing to her Nigerian boyfriend has sparked controversy on social media

In the trending video, the lady gave him a car and went down on one knee to seek his hand in marriage

The young man broke down in tears and subsequently accepted the proposal as he was seen cruising around with the car

A Kenyan woman who fell in love with a Nigerian man has proposed to the love of her life in a spectacular manner.

The beautiful woman bought an expensive whip and ring ahead of the epic proposal.

On the day she proposed, she knelt down, showed him the car keys, and pleaded with him to accept her proposal.

The young man got so overwhelmed with emotions and he broke down in tears while stretching out his fingers for her to insert the ring.

After accepting, he got into the car with her and they cruised around town with it. The video was shared by @africanvsfood on TikTok.

TikTok users react as Kenyan lady buys car to propose to Nigerian man

@felestus said:

"Not be me ooooooh not unless mm si mluhya kamili tufiakwa."

@shayanjebet4 remarked:

"When JuJu overworked ."

@user5562366744844sheeee stated:

"It should be the other way round but ok."

@lizmwesh27 asked:

"Now you are doing this why???"

@ivykaleha3 commented:

"Then after wards the man starts cheating and carrying the ladies in the same care,it can be very heart breaking much love."

@vashy18 wrote:

"Kulingana na hizi comments,watu wako so negative assume it's the guy everyone will be happy bt at least this woman as shown wat a man can do a woman can."

@rosalynemutunga reacted:

"Wait what... just wait a day to be called desperate.hapo ndio utaamka coz it seems like you dreaming."

Sweet videos show beautiful Nigerian lady go on her knee at mall to propose to her man, gets cute response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took the bull by the horns by pulling a lovely marriage proposal on her man in public. In Nigeria, it is a widespread belief that it is the duty of the male to propose marriage to a female, but this woman went against the norm.

In videos she shared on her Instagram page, the lady with the handle @simplyerhun_ in a pink gown was spotted on one knee as she patiently waited for her man to appear on the scene at a shopping mall.

Her positioning caught the attention of shoppers who gathered around her to understand what was about to go down.

