A young Nigerian man was given the surprise of his life after his beloved son gifted him a brand new car In a viral TikTok video

In the video, a young guy was praised by many people for being a grateful son and showing love to his father

Among TikTokers who reacted to the adorable video were those who told him not to stop being grateful to his father

A heartwarming video has captured the moment a young Nigerian man appreciated his father as he gifted him a brand new car.

In the viral TikTok video posted on December 12 by @diamondd2, the young man drove his car into the compound and surprisingly handed a Lexus car key to his father.

Young Nigerian man surprises his father with a brand new car /Source: TikTok @Credit:@Diamondd2

Source: AFP

I will forever be grateful

In the video, the father was highly engulfed in joy as the son said he will forever be grateful to him.

The video has since generated thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as many people on social media showered praises on him for his kind act.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"Ya valid brr….that’s the right thing… I pray for mine soon."

Gen Michael said:

"congratulations dear more keys ijn"

UZOMA said:

"Congrats guy."

Dung Minh said:

"Your children will train you are blessed ."

BOBOGOLDENJET said:

"Congratulations and God bless you for putting a smile on his face."

OG new love said:

"big congratulations bro I connect by faith bro."

TINA said:

"God bless u and congratulations to your dad ."

Kelvin hong said:

"I tap from your blessing."

EZE-DON said:

"My turn is coming."

Source: Legit.ng