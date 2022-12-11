A beautiful who sat for two days with breaks for lunch and sleep to get her braids done has shared a video about it

In the video, the lady calmly filmed the process as she gave people the time of the day at different intervals

Many people who responded to the lady on TikTok said that they would never sit for that long for a hairdo

A young beautiful lady, @abadoraa, has stirred massive reactions online after she shared a video that captured the hours she spent making her tiny braids.

At the start of the video, the lady asked people to guess how long it really took her to get the hair done. Starting at 10am, the lady was only able to stand up to have a lunch break before continuing.

The lady had nice meals during her lunch breaks. Photo source: TikTok/@abadoraa

2 days for tiny braids

When it was 7:35pm, the lady went home and came back to the salon the second day at 9:39am. She stayed many hours until the braids were done in the evening.

Many social media users were wowed that she was patient enough to stay for so long for a hairdo.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 5,000 comments with more than 500,000 likes.

Yousra Farheen said:

"How much you paid for that ? I have very long hair already but I need these micro braids in my natural hair."

annauganda said:

"No am not sitting for 2 days to get my hair done."

Beaxt said:

"The end results made it worth it."

Pretty Nahima said:

"Me thinking of how they will charge you."

AtsweiTheHairdresser said:

"2 days?? Byeee."

AerinCreer said:

"The answer to your question is HELL NO but they look super cute on you so I think It was worth It in the end. I just can’t do It."

Talented lady made customer's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative Nigerian lady, @hairbyire, who works as a hairdresser, amazed many people online with her braiding skill.

In a video that has gone viral, she was able to replicate the kind of hair her customer had on her phone as a sample.

Making a short TikTok video, she clapped her hands to reveal how her customer looked after the person's hair was worked on.

