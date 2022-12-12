A young man has taken to social media to warn intending couples about into a toxic family

The man spoke with concern in the video as he revealed that many lovers don’t care about how their potential patner’s are

Many social media users praised him for his revelation as they shared with him some supportive comments and thoughts

Femi Jubal, a young Nigerianman, has taken to the micro-blogging social media platform TikTok to warn intending couple over marrying to a toxic family.

In a video posted on December 11, which has now gone viral, the young man warns intending couples to look beyond love and do inquiries about the kind of family they want to marry into.

Young Man Warns Intending Couples in Viral Video /Source: TikTok Credit:@femiijubal

Source: AFP

Marriage is not all about love

In the video, the man mentioned that marriage is not all about love. He said many intending couples seem not to look beyond that, and that is the reason they will end marrying into a toxic and terrible family.

Many people on social media seem to have aligned with his opinion as they share supportive comments and thoughts.

The video has since generated about 1,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@Ayoola said:

“Bros I pray for you ooo that you will live long, because you hitting the nail every seconds.”

@Pearls_n_Gold said:

“imagine marrying into a family full of pedophiles, like confirm pedophiles.”

@Christie said:

“Especially when you marry their breadwinneryou go hear wee.”

@RJ Meliscat said:

“For real. You must see how her family is first and what type of relationship she has with her family.”

@geostat100 said:

“this guy is speaking real facts. God bless you. inexperienced people will not understand.”

@Scott Scott said:

“ marriage is not all about love, there are so many aspects to look at before taking a decision.”

@purity_Love said:

“Apart from marrying a good spouse, pray you marry into a good family .”

@Austine Godwin730 said:

“Love is dangerous, and it can take you to the wrong place.”

@Aunty Pauline said:

“Tell them ooo. If their parents don’t like u, japa ooo. This is not a battle u should be fighting.”

@Tonnah said:

“I always say it that love should be kept aside when about getting married...look into their family background and lifestyle.”

@Digital Doctor said:

“On point , I'm continually learning from you sir. Marriage is beyond Love.”

Source: Legit.ng