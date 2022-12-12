A kindhearted Nigerian social media influencer known as Lil gaga has appealed to Nigerians to help a viral white yoruba beggar who wants to be a medical doctor

Lil Gaga had first watch a viral video of him and his mum seeking for alms by the road side

Many Nigerians praised him for meeting and speaking with them as he dropped their account number in viral TikTok

Social media users are currently reacting to a viral video of white Yoruba beggar who said he wants to be a medical doctor.

He revealed this on December 11, in a video which has since gone viral while speaking with a popular social media Influencer, @lil Gaga.

Young white beggar calls for help, says he wants to become a medical doctor / Source:TikTok Credit:@lilgaga

Source: AFP

He needs help

@lil Gaga said he decided to meet with him after watching a viral video of him and his mum seeking for alms by the road side.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He asked all Nigerians should help the boy realize his dream of becoming a medical doctor by donating monetary help to his UBA account number 2075178707.

His mum too is a beggar

In the video, the boy’s mother who is aged 31 years old is also a beggar and has begged all her life.

According to her, her son is the main source of the money they makes, but they have not made enough money to have him enrolled in school. She also said she will be glad if anybody can award him a scholarship.

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts

@Enny said:

“This made me cry .”

@T.Tosin said:

“I use to see this boy at ijebu ode Lagos garage he's a very friendly boy.”

@uifo said :

“He Yoruba even clear pass his mom's own, may God send a helper.”

@bukkymajek2 said:

“ love to contribute but my little contribution must get to them.”

@Wuraola Rukayat536 said:

“I know him, the day I met him I like him.”

@Uthman Adeola said:

“It was a sad story I pray it all ends in praise.”

@Ghanapot said:

“May Allah send a destiny helper to them .”

Fake beggar who pretends to be crippled caught in Lagos, she is forced to walk in video

Meanwhile in a related video, Legit.ng earlier reported how a video of a pretentious beggar who claims to be crippled so as to make money from begging went viral.

The girl sits on a wheelchair she must have purchased for the purpose and then moves around Ikeja making money from begging while pretending to be physically challenged.

When she was caught in Ikeja by some observant young people, she was forced to come down from the wheelchair and to also walk. The moment she stepped down, it become very clear to all present that she had her legs intact and in good condition.

Source: Legit.ng