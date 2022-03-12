A fake beggar who sits on a wheelchair and pretends to be a cripple has met her waterloo as luck ran out of her in Lagos

People were shocked when the girl was forced to stand up from her wheelchair and it was clear that she was not crippled at all

She was forced to walk and people present were taken aback by just how much she must have made with her pretense

Social media users are currently trying hard to wrap their heads around a video of a pretentious beggar who claims to be crippled so as to make money from begging.

The girl sits on a wheelchair she must have purchased for the purpose and then moves around Ikeja making money from begging while pretending to be physically challenged.

She was forced to come down and walk. Photo credit: @elnukstudio

Cripple forced to walk

When she was caught in Ikeja by some observant young people, she was forced to come down from the wheelchair and to also walk. The moment she stepped down, it become very clear to all present that she had her legs intact and in good condition.

Begging was simply an enterprise for her, many social media users say. Her action has outraged so many people on the internet. The scene was captured in a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@wendy_adamma said:

"These people are much here in Lagos. Everybody Dey hustle Abeg."

@michelledera reacted:

"Format don cast” we are all in surprised.”

@callmedamy commented:

"Business don spoil o."

@opsyswagger racted:

"I stop giving them money when i realise most of them use different trick to beg for money."

@iambiggysteve raected:

"This one don spoil market for real cripples."

@therealoyinlola7 reacted:

"She received an instant miracle."

Beggar arrested in Abuja, found to be in possession of N500,000

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a fake beggar was arrested in Abuja and she had the sum of N500,000 cash with her.

The lady was also discovered with a $100 bill. Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory arrested the woman named Hadiza.

FCTA said the woman was unable to properly explain how she came about the huge sum of money given that she is a beggar.

