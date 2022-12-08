A young-looking Nigerian mum has posted stunning photos of her grown son to celebrate his 20th birthday

The mum, Nwanyi Aguleri took to Twitter to celebrate her son on Thursday, December 8 and the photos gained attention

She confirmed to Legit.ng that the young man is her son, but social media users are stunned by how young she looks

A Nigerian mum who looks so young has posted photos of her grown son.

Nwanyi Aguleri posted stunning photos to celebrate the young man who just turned 20.

The young Nigerian mum posted her son's photos to mark his birthday. Photo credit: @gifylicious.

Source: Twitter

The photos have attracted the attention of social media users who observed how grown the young man is and also how young his mother looks.

He looks like your husband, tweeps say

Many said they mistook the grown boy for his mum's husband because of how maturee he looks.

However, Nwanyi Aguleri has confirmed to Legit.ng that the young man is indeed her son.

She heaped good wishes on him as she recalled how she was able to bring him up and how such a gentleman he has grown to become.

Her words:

"I am proud of the man he has become, his smart , intelligent and wise. He is a perfect gentleman , always thinking of others .

"I also am grateful to my darling Mum who is a strong pillar in bringing up this amazing man.

"It's an amazing feeling, that my son is this grown and so wise. He is a great and special gift from ABBA and I am forever grateful to Him."

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Abdvlbasit said:

"Abi na my eye dey pain me ni? Happy birthday to him."

@NwefiaP commented:

"Happy birthday to him. But he looks like your husband o."

@Greg_Michael22 said:

"Me thinking he's you hubby."️

@P14ad said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart long life and prosperity. Nwanyi mi this ur son Dey enter my eye oooo."

