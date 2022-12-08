A Nigerian mother has stirred massive reactions after sharing a clip of the transformation of her baby boy

The strong mother nursed the little boy back to health and his transformation photos surprised everyone

Social media users have penned down their thoughts with many hailing the mother over her strength

A Nigerian mother has been applauded by netizens after showing off the incredible transformation of her little son.

In the video, the baby's journey from frailty back to health was captured and netizens expressed their shock.

Mum shows off transformation of son Photo Credit: @aridunu45/TikTok

Source: UGC

The little boy who looked frail and sick when he was born transformed into a very cute kid at one year old.

This got the attention of cyber citizens as many declared that it was definitely God, while others hailed his mother for being a strong woman.

Many gushed over the baby's new look and wished him a belated happy birthday.

Social media reactions

@bigone said:

"It can only be God. Forever grateful."

@faithyrosey6 said:

"God is so wonderful in all things."

@mhizvivian053 said:

"This is more than miracle."

@foreverbae7 said:

"Happy birthday. love you strong boy."

@giftyjohn3 said:

"He is really a testimony child. God is Great."

@chizzybabe03 said:

"Happy birthday big boy. continue growing in good health Amen."

@mariamajesusloveme commented:

"When this lovely baby started sitting am a premature baby too she's just 6 months."

@estheredzene commented:

"Please take good care of him for me. That he my future husband."

@nickipalmer1 added:

"The lord is awesome. Your son is a destiny child. Hello will be a great men in life."

Watch the video below:

