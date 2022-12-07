A man has discovered that his new girlfriend planted a secret spy camera in his house to monitor his activities

In a TikTok video posted on December 3 by Lumen Vault, the young man showed the camera and where his girlfriend concealed it

The video has been viewed over 637k times as of December 7, and other TikTok users have dropped different comments

More TikTok users are reacting to the video of a man who accused his woman of monitoring him with a camera.

In the video posted on Saturday, December 3, by Lumen Vault, the man invited social media users to take a look at a spy camera in his room.

The man said the lady who planted the camera is his new girlfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@www.lumenvault.co.ke and MoMo Productions, Delmaine Donson/Getty Images.

The video showed that the camera was carefully concealed in a backpack bag which hung in one corner of the room.

Man shows off a security camera in his house

The man pulled out what he said was the camera from the bag and showed it off online as he said the girl was new in his life.

TikTok users noticed that the man was breathing heavily in the video, and they rushed to the comment section to question him.

He captioned the video:

"I trusted my freshly acquired, brand new girlfriend with my personal house. Take a look at what she left. I'm glad am not a liar and I never undress in the living room."

As of December 7, the video has been liked over 17k times and now has more than 2000 comments and 637k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@billbabz said:

"So what's the heavy breathing all about?"

@Her Majesty 01 reacted:

"And why are you breathing heavily."

@Liana Kinsley said:

"Was breathing heavily necessary? I thought there was a snake in there."

