To make a case for her demand, a lady prepared a Powerpoint presentation which she did before her boyfriend

According to her, the purpose of the presentation was to convince her boyfriend into making her a stay-at-home girlfriend

A video showed her well-dressed as she communicated her desire like one doing an office presentation before a boss

Like an employee making his case before his employer, a lady did a Powerpoint presentation to her boyfriend.

The lady explained in a TikTok video that the presentation was to give him reasons why she should be a stay-at-home bae.

She made a whole presentation. Photo Credit: TikTok/@namile_namie

In the video, she stood well-dressed beside a laptop placed on a flat surface like a projector. The slide showing on the laptop read, 'why I should be a stay at home girlfriend.'

While her speech was not recorded in the video, her gesticulations showed she was marshaling her points to her lover well.

She said her request wasn't however accepted. "He said no but atleast I tried," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

chiedzalight51 said:

"I'm going to do this tomorrow . He will definitely say no but it's worth a try."

Dennisa said:

"Sis dressed up and everything and bruh said no wooow sowiiiiii."

NalediMohlapa said:

"Lmao my life everyday applying to be a housewife that time we not married yet then makes me cook everyday and when I complain I’m being reminded."

Ada said:

"I did same to my man oh he told me to send him a mail stating my reasons He sent his email.. lol."

Anon nymous said:

"The fact that someone asked me to be a stay at home wife and he'd pay me but I refused."

nontobekomnguni55 said:

"Not me pausing to read the points because I also want to know why."

