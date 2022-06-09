A hilarious video making rounds online shows the moment a man penned down 500 words letter to his girlfriend after he offended her

Apparently, his girlfriend made him write the letter with his laptop and insisted that the content must not be less than 500 words

A viral video shows the man sitting down and writing with full concentration while promising to be a better person to her

A funny Nigerian lady recently made her boyfriend write a letter to her after commiting an offence.

In the hilarious video shared on social media by @instablog9ja, the boyfriend was seen writing the letter after being instructed by his girlfriend.

In his letter, he promised to be a better version of himself and also gave his permission to his girlfriend to go through his phone whenever she dims fit.

He also vowed bit to repeat the same crime he committed and advised her to split up if the situation ever occurs again.

People react

The video has stirred mixed reactions on social media as Nigerians share their thoughts on the matter.

While some people dragged the boyfriend for obliging to his girlfriend's weird, some others insisted that that's the way it should be.

Augustine Xanders said:

"Love na your mate? I have done yeye things in the name of love. Anytime I remember it, I go just dey crase."

Oni Rachel noted:

"Which one be 500 words? That's too much abeg. Ontop which crime? And he will still do it again o."

Bryan 300 asked:

"Oga you cheat abi you no cheat? Talk true."

Simisola Ani stated:

"This is how it should be. When you commit, you apologize well."

