A beautiful girl who loves her dog so much has been seen in a viral video putting the tiny animal in a teacup

In an interesting TikTok video, the girl was seen feeding the dog snacks as she had it seated in a cup beside her

An adult bumped in on them and went on to tell the girl that the dog can not eat snacks in the video that has gained over 306k views

A viral TikTok video showed a little girl caring so much for her pet dog. The baby was seen in the video putting the tiny puppy in a teacup and feeding it snacks.

The little girl named Dylan was sitting on a chair in a room, and she placed the dog on a chair next to her.

The girl put her puppy in a teacup. Photo credit: TikTok/@snackbandits.

Source: UGC

Beautiful baby girl cares for her puppy

The video was posted Snackbandits, and someone who may be the girl's parent said they came out of the bathroom to see her putting the puppy in a teacup.

Dylan reacted with a broad smile in the video that has warmed many hearts on TikTok. From the video, it could be seen that Dylan so much loves her puppy.

At the moment, the video has received over 36k likes and close to 500 comments on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Katie Alice Gamer said:

"She made a pup-puccino!"

@Aquaie B Vampelt said:

"She is taking care of her baby."

@Rie Rie said:

"To be fair, he wasn't eating them, just licking the flavor off."

@Stephanie Robinson J said:

"He’s going to be her best friend."

@BLovely said:

"Because he’s a “teacup puppy."

Two little girls sleep in a funny way in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a girl and her sister slept in a funny way.

The girl used her elder sister as a pillow, and their mother bumped into them in the bedroom.

The video that captured their sleeping position went viral on TikTok and elicited funny comments from other users.

The video caught the attention of other TikTok users who said babies are known to sleep in awkward positions.

Source: Legit.ng