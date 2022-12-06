A mum has posted a funny video of her beautiful babies who slept in awkward positions on their bed at night

The video was posted on TikTok by Fatima Flatt who said she bumped into the precious kids with their heads on each other

The video has caused a stir as TikTok users find it very hilarious after it went viral and got over 36k likes

The video of two precious babies sleeping on each other is currently making the rounds on TikTok.

A mum, Fatima Flatt captured the interesting video of her kids and posted it on TikTok.

The young kid used her sister as a pillow. Photo credit: TikTok/@fatimaflatt.

The short video which lasted a little more than 6 seconds was posted on Monday, December 5.

The mother said she stumbled on the children with the younger kid using her older sister as a pillow.

The older sister appeared not to have noticed that someone was sleeping on her because she was deeply asleep and had her lips open.

The mum captioned the video:

"Why is Chubby Goodness using her big sis as a pillow?"

At the moment, the video has received over 36k likes and got more than 200 comments from TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Afriyie Marfoh said:

"They are so precious."

@naa a. said:

"Not the heavy breathing."

@Leah Adepehjuh said:

"Chubby goodness appears like she isn't asleep."

@Mely Baby said:

"Jem gets whatever she wants! I love Nyla even when she’s sleeping. She’s so sweet."

@jeanette7932 reacted:

"Dat dere is some good stuff, so please Holy Spirit protect them to always be not jealous with the other."

@Yasmin said:

"Awwww this is the sweetest."

Nigerian dad secures baby with long rope

Meanwhile, legit.ng reported that a man used a long rope to secure his baby boy who refused to say in one place.

The man was asked to babysit the boy so he got tired and applied the extra measure.

The video of his act went viral on social media platforms and got funny reactions from other parents.

Many people who commented compared the little boy's restlessness to their own children who they say have the same behaviour.

