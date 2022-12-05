A cute viral video has captured the moment a young police cop pulled his parent over while on duty

In the video, the cop was seen pulling his parents car over while asking them of their whereabouts

The cute video got people gushing over the cop’s approach as well as the loved-up moment between him and his parents

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A viral video has captured moments a young police officer pulled his parents over while on duty.

The interesting moment was seen in a TikTok video posted by his father @presidentialmack and shows how the young cop pulled off his parents over while asking about their whereabouts.

Young Police Officer Pull Parents Over in Cute Viral Video /Source:TikTok Credit:@jeffmack

Source: AFP

He wanted knowing his parents whereabouts

In the video, the young cop teasingly insisted that his parents should reveal there whereabouts before they could move on.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has greeted many reactions online has many described their conservation as funny and adorable.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react:

@Lexie Martin react:

“Why do our kids always have to know where we're going .”

@shanika mckane said:

“why we always in our parents business like that "where you going?."

@AirinZano said:

“Awwww.. The little boy in him won't let you go anywhere without letting him know .”

@Donohue said:

"where you guys going" made my day .”

@Lino Angel Molero said:

“ So sweet, God bless him.”

@Layne Quensoo said:

“he wanna go with you guys .”

@haje said:

“ i relate to him bcs at this age i have a fear of missing out towards my parents instead of my friends where they go i wanna go too.”

@Naweed Nayib said:

“He didn’t ask for license and registration! Lol .”

@adubb said:

“My son just became an officer and I feel like this will be a dream come true to pull me over .”

@MRLN said :

“so lovely to hear convo like that.”

Chioma pulls Davido in cute video as she kicks against being filmed

Meanwhile, in a related report, Legit.ng reported how chioma pulls Davido while kicking against being filmed.

In a video sighted online, the couple were at a place that looked like a restaurant and Chioma was seen playfully telling the person who was filming to stop.

While doing that, the mum of one pulled the singer aside and proceeded to drag him out of the space.

Source: Legit.ng