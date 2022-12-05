A little kid recently got many social media users reacting after she she reacted adorable while seeing herself on billboard

The kid spotted an advert billboard boldly displaying his photo and on a surprising note described herself as pretty

Many people on social media reacted massively as they found the kid’s reaction adorable

A viral video has captured the moment a little kid reacted adorably after spotting herself on a billboard advert.

The video which was posted by her aunt, @meganmichelle on TikTok showed how little kid celebrated excitedly while describing her photo in the board as pretty.

Little kid celebrate excitedly after seeing herself on billboard /Source: TikTok Credit:@meganmichele

Source: AFP

She was on a walk with her aunt

In the video, the kid was seen holding hands with her aunt on a walk in the street, before she was suddenly asked to stop and look at herself at the billboard.

Many people on TikTok reacted to her adorable reaction while saying that her reaction is best they’ve seen yet from a kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here:

Netizens reacts

@sbenton85 said:

“Omg i love this! “My hair is so pretty!” Yes Young Queen - everything about you is absolutely beautiful .”

@JEWEL said:

“The way she patted her own hand bc she’s so proud. So sweet, congratulations cutie.”

@Heyitsteejay said:

“The way she hugs and acknowledged herself! It was the hand pats for me! .”

@Fiftycal said:

“Recognizing the beauty in her is everything. That confidence can only come from good parenting. Love it.❤️.”

@Grower Of All Things said:

“Awww she is precious!! I love how proud of herself she is! I’m proud of her too .”

@StephanieRenee said:

“Omg she’s so beautiful this is such an adorable moment !! ❤️.”

@t_acosta62 said:

“Adorable, lifetime memory.”

@Linda said:

“Congratulations beautiful princess poppy! .”

@aribobbi said:

“Idk why this made me cry. She’s so beautiful .”

@6Ama7Perez1 said:

“she needs to look back at this moment when she gets older to remind herself how beautiful she is.”

@Psk309 said:

“Awww, that’s amazing! What a beautiful little lady! .”

Comedian MC Edo pikin shocked as he Spots himself on billboard by fashion designer in Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how MC Edo Pikin spotted a huge advertorial billboard with his photo displayed boldly like an ambassador/model.

he became the face of a fashion designing outfit in Asaba without his knowledge.

It was clear that the fashion designer did not make the outfit he had on in the advert but did not seem to mind.

Source: Legit.ng