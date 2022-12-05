A mum has shown off her two little children with shiny black skin that has impressed many

The amazing video of the beautiful girls was posted on TikTok by Debbieatem, who said they are her babies

TikTokers cannot get enough of the girls and their black skin, as the video has now been liked over 10k times

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Two beautiful girls who are blessed with shiny black skin have emerged and gone viral on TikTok.

The heartwarming video was posted on Friday, December 2, by Debbieatem, and it shows the little girls dazzling in different outfits.

The girl and her sister have gone viral on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTikTok/@debbieatem.

Source: UGC

The girls struck different poses, with the older one holding the younger one.

Video of two little girls who have perfect black skin goes viral

The very first thing that greets anyone who has come across the video is the girls' skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While many have described them as chocolate, others called them black beauties.

The broad and innocent smiles that danced on the girls' faces have warmed the hearts of many TikTok users.

The video has since gone viral and attracted over 10k likes, more than 200 comments and over 180k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Marion Angela said:

"Wow! Beautiful."

@interiordesigner said:

"Black is beautiful, no doubt."

@yasmeen commented:

"Wow! Black is beautiful."

@khadijahmiro09 said:

"They are so beautiful."

@velmaminayo909 reacted:

"I love the black beauty."

@lady gaga said:

"Black is cute."

@Melissa commented:

"Two angel babies."

@user979927032833 said:

"They are so cute."

@Lynda said:

"God bless them."

@Ophelia Nartey267 reacted:

"Beautiful princess."

@Sheila Bass said:

"Beautiful little ladies."

@Paula Sullivan631 commented:

"Your babies are so beautiful."

@Dikeledi Maphutha said:

"Pretty girls. South Sudanese right? I so love the dark skin. Hugs from South Africa."

@Tisa commented:

"I lovely real African babies."

Mum celebrates as she gives birth to twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a woman who gave birth to two beautiful babies rejoiced in a viral video.

The woman, however, said many people did not know she was carrying twins.

She said the birth of the twins would be a surprise to some of her friends on and offline.

Source: Legit.ng