A beautiful black lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of her unique skin tone

In a viral clip shared via TikTok, the young lady showed off her skin and asked doctors to help via the comments section

Reacting to the clip, netizens penned down suggestions to the lady as some claimed she had excess melanin

A beautiful black lady, Tabisa26, has sought advice from netizens over her unique and rare skin colour.

Tabisa26, in a short clip, showed off her face and body which looked really dark and this surprised people.

Lady with unique skin Photo Credit: @tabisa26/TikTok

Although Tabisa26 said she had just moisturized her skin before making the video, her face looked flaky and this didn't sit well with some netizens.

While some claimed her skin produced too much melanin, others just found it hard to believe and rather laughed it off.

However, Tabisa26, says she needs a solution for her skin, and she asked doctors on TikTok to pen down their suggestions via the comments section of her video.

Tabisa's video stuns netizens

@itsavians45 said:

"Plz is this ur natural colour or something happened to ya face?"

@trustakkie stated:

"Who is like me immediately running to coments."

@netshitavhadulujt reacted:

"Cheers to us who saw this video and immediately ran to the comments section."

@user6487566351618 remarked:

"This is what we call pure melanin. Keep it like that darling."

@atis_joy asked:

"Why are people lying here. Okay you look pretty."

@liljewelloatman stated:

"GIRL YOU SO BLESSED WITH THAT SKIN. SO BEAUTIFUL. MELANIN IS EVERYTHING."

@nozithelomagadlela1 added:

"Wow I never seen such a unique beautiful skin babes."

@kathyyoung686 said:

"Don't need Make up build in beauty. But you are not to dark make up comes in all shades you're blessed you don't need it."

@michael.phils_lips said:

"I’m taking a dump, and I’m taking my socks off. Boys, pray for me. I’ll see you on the other side."

Albino lady shows off perfect skin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady known as Angel Egeonu on TikTok has made a video to reveal how she has been able to maintain her skin as an albino in Nigeria. To protect her light skin from the harshness of the weather, the lady said that her parents ensured she never played outside like normal children.

As a way to keep her away from sunlight, they always drove her to and from school. While she was a student as a kid, Egeonu stated that she could not play outside because of the light from the sun. That was not all, the lady added that she was not allowed to wear black as the colour easily attracts light.

Though their family doctor advised that she stays away from sunlight till 10, her mother added one year According to her, her parents also bought her an expensive cream that tanned her skin. Many people who reacted to her video said they would really want to know more about how she survived having dark spots.

