A beautiful Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy over the lovely note a crush sent to her

The secret admirer gushed over her physical looks in the love note, but noted that her meanness and unwelcoming face discouraged him from making a physical move

The daring fellow left his phone number as he promised to keep dropping the notes by her doorstep

Mixed reactions have trailed the love note a Nigerian lady found at her doorstep.

The lady identified as Princess Chuks had taken to Facebook to share the handwritten love note with laughing-out-loud emojis.

The admirer said her cute complexion and skin make him smile. Photo Credit: Princess Chuks

Source: Facebook

While complimenting her physical looks which he said made him happy, the secret admirer said her mean face usually discouraged him from approaching her in person.

He dropped his Whatsapp line, urging her to text him if the note made her happy. The fellow also stated that he would keep dropping her love notes until his crush on her fades.

Social media reactions

Princess Stella Ella said:

"Awwwwwn.

"Why is it am d one being sent this to.

"Text him bck with*I saw ur note thank you*Happy crushing."

Linobrown Chuks said:

"This guy get mind ooooh.. some days now DECEMBER go reach and he dey write note for woman. Chai... Guy hustle get money na girls go dey write this note for you..."

Ozioma Maryann Nnaji said:

"You should be careful too obsession could lead to unknown things and I am scared he knows where you reside be vigilant ok."

Tbond Oguejiofor said:

"I think you should call him and sit him down, explain to him why you don't wanna yield to his advances assuming you don't like him. I know y said this. Stories dey normally plenty oooo."

Dominic Obi said:

"2005 that year. This love letter just reminds me of something.

"For this critical period person dey beg for love......

"You are on your own ooo, J carry problem come for your doorstep.

"Reply him immediately.

"Drink him until nothing remain."

Source: Legit.ng