Melissa Highsmith was found by her family 51 years after she was kidnapped by a babysitter in Texas, United States

She was kidnapped when she was still a 22-month-old baby in 1971 but was detected by her family through the help of a DNA match

Many people on social media felt reacted emotionally as they praised her family for not giving up on finding her

A happy family in Texas, United States has reunited with their daughter 51 years after he was reportedly kidnapped by a woman who was hired by her mother to babysit her

According to CNN, the daughter named Melissa Highsmith was kidnapped at just 22 months old in 1971 and was reunited with her family through the help of a DNA match.

Daughter reunites with her family 51 years after she was kidnapped /Credit: @cnn

Source: AFP

She was found on Facebook

Highsmith though has lived in the USA for much of her life, but she never knew she was missing,

She said had no knowledge about her family searching for her until she was texted on Facebook by her father

“My father texted me on messenger and he told me, ‘You know, I’ve been looking for my daughter for 51 years,’' she said

Social media react

"Wow!!!! Thank God her parents were still alive to see her again and hopefully have many years together ❤️ I hope this gives others HOPE."

"After 51 years, wow!!!!!! They never gave up, resilience ."

"Wow. Very long time. Its a lifetime."

"Wow! 51 years! It is a human life. Congratulations for not giving up looking for her family!."

"OMG, I was just listening to a podcast about her last week!! She has been found! So much joy for the family and her. ❤️❤️."

"Tell me where is the evil babysitter now."

"It took 51 years very sad thank God it happened ❤️."

"I hope both parents are alive to witness this wonderful person".

"Heartbreaking. and the connection will always exist even though many years apart."

