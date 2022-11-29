A young lady shared a video clip of how her younger brother made her family happy after he helped them rear chickens for Christmas

She said he started with five chickens in July 2022, but two died along the line while he was able to rear three successfully

Many people praised her brother on TikTok saying he has saved the family from spending much money on the Christmas period

A young lady, @chennifar has posted a video of how her brother made her family happy after he reared five chickens for them to celebrate Christmas.

In the video posted on TikTok on November, 28, the young lady said her brother's kind gesture will at least help her save more money ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Young lady shares video of how his brother reared chickens for her family ahead of Christmas /Source: Tiktok Credit:@Chennifar

Source: AFP

He started in July

The lady said her brother started rearing the chickens in July 2022, and for easy rearing, he named them 'migos' but he was only able to rear three successfully.

The video has generated many reactions from people on Social media as many praised her brother for sacrificing his time for his family

Social media reacts

Eseoghene said:

"You better give him something for being thoughtful."

"The way the first chicken jumped synced with the sound ."

Diadem said:

"The chicken looked well."

Bigtinnz said:

"I like your spirit."

Favour Kelechi Godspower said:

"open a poultry farm for him."

Noble said:

"I don see where I go eat chicken this Christmas ."

Benita✨ said

"That’s how great men start."

"Christmas don set. your family will save like N50k plus on meat this year. he did well."

Man steals chicken to travel for Christmas

Meanwhile, in a related report, Legit. ng earlier reported how a 45-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Ubang was arraigned by the police at a Grade 1 Area Court sitting at Kuje in FCT for stealing two chickens and two creates of eggs.

The accused confessed that he stole the chickens and eggs to raise money to travel home for Christmas. He pleaded for leniency and apologized to the complainant promising not to repeat such acts.

The accused was said to have gone to Dansarki's Farm under the pretence of buying live chickens and entered the poultry section without the manager’s consent where he stole two chickens and two crates of eggs. He then escaped through the back gate on a motorcycle to Kuje forest with the stolen items.

Source: Legit.ng