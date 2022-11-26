A woman has got netizens talking after sharing what she found her nanny doing with her little son

The lady identified as Atieno Massey walked into her room to find her nanny and little son sleeping together

The sight came to her as a surprise and got her emotional, making the woman shower prayer online for the caring nanny

An unmarried woman, Atieno Massey, has hailed her nanny as she shared a video of the househelp with her little son.

Massey gushed over the love her nanny has for her son and prayed to God to bless the househelp.

In her TikTok video, Massey explained that she walked into her room to find her nanny and little son sleeping together.

Responding to comments, Massey revealed that she is actually not married and that she lives with the nanny. In her words:

"Guuuuuyyyss thank you for the comments but am not married and I live with this girl like my sisterso she loves my son so much."

Social media reactions

user329454631596 said:

"Life is a two way, if you treat your house manager well,she will take care of your child and do her job perfectly,& vice-versa."

Jackie daughter to Jesus said:

"I do have a kid who loves me so much than her parents.especially her mum.this love made the mother hate me so much.she was born while am here."

wennyotobi said:

"May God connect me with someone like that❤️❤️❤️i can tolerate laziness but if she loves my baby am good to go."

lynal097 said:

"I love my boss's child like this but the way she is treating mebut it's okay this is how I am ,I love kids."

Jaquiline Gwanzura said:

"What i know is A nany will always treat yo child the way you treat her ,thta says all about you Godd bless you."

Mum stunned to see her daughter and her nanny bonding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was stunned to see her daughter and her nanny bonding sweetly.

Sharing the lovely clip via TikTok, the girl's mother @bella_andmama2 noted that their friendship keeps getting stronger by the day.

However, some people slammed the nanny's boss as they claimed that the nanny was prohibited from sitting on the couch. In an exclusive comment to Legit.ng, the little girl's father, John Uduma, cleared the air and described the nanny as the best caregiver they've had so far.

