A dog who lost track on a walk with his owner in Loughborough, Leicestershire has been captured by a CCTV camera handing herself over to the police.

The clever dog named Rosie went missing after getting spooked by fireworks during the walk with Steve Harper, on November 3.

The clever dog lay at the entrance of the Lancashire Police station. Credit: Tom Maddick / SWNS

Source: AFP

Frightened by fireworks, owner hopelessly searched for her

Rosie's owner, Steve Harper, said he had searched for her while panicking that she won't return home. He said:

"She's very frightened of fireworks. She ran away and went under the hedgeOwner. I thought I'd find her cowering under it and be able to soothe her but she had gone into the council offices and when I got there, she had left and was nowhere to be seen."

Steve Harper's wife, Julie also confirmed that:

"Steve was upset, he thought he lost her. He was searching but couldn't see her," she said

Rosie gets frightened by fireworks in Lancashire

Source: AFP

Police returned her back to the owner

In the viral CCTV video footage, Rosie was seen lying down near the doors after taking a walk around the entrance of the police station. However, the Lancashire police said steven was connected after having identified Rosie's collar's number and name.

"Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well".

Source: Legit.ng