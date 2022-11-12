Aji Bukar Hazuki, a 15-year-old Nigerian who lives in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, has stunned many Nigerians on social media with his creativity

The Nigerian teen created a small-scale of Mecca's main Mosque, and the pictures were shared on social media

Hazuki's creativity gets Nigerians talking as someone expressed optimism that his action would not be misinterpreted

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Maiduguri, Borno - Photos of a small-scale model of Mecca's main Mosque, created by Aji Bukar Hazuki, a 15-year-old boy, have wowed many Nigerians on social media.

Leadership shared the images of the boy’s creativity on its Twitter page, the teen recreated Mecca’s Mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Nigerian teen creates small scale of Mecca's main mosque in Maiduguri Photo Credit: Arewa Business Hub

Source: Twitter

Latest about Maiduguri, Borno state capital

Borno state is one major state that Boko Haram terrorist activities have hunted for over a decade.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Thousands of people have been killed, while the terrorist menace has displaced millions. Homes and families have been destroyed.

Following consistent onslaughts on the terrorists in the state, all territories where the Boko Haram terrorist raised their flags were retaken by the Nigerian military, and the group have resorted to attacking small spot in Borno villages.

Nigerians react

O'V commented on the post:

“I hope they won't say he has desecrated the place by this ingenious act.”

Amacool Chibuike expressed surprise

“Wow!!

“Impressive”

@cloudmanteam says it is a “feeling”

Mohammed Mustapha Musa commended the creativity:

“Nice one”

EndSARS: List of states that did not constitute panels to investigate police brutality

Legit.ng earlier reported that No less than 7 states did not constitute panels to investigate police brutality as directed by vice-president Yemi Osinbajo-led national economic council.

The council, on behalf of the federal government, directed that state governments, including the FCT, should constitute investigative panels following nationwide protests.

However, states like Kano, Sokoto, Borno and four others failed to adhere to this directive two years after the protests.

The October 20, 2020 EndSARS protest started as a peaceful protest by some youths in some parts of the country against the excesses and brutality of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Legit.ng