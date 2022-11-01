A young mother has shared the video of her little daughter's interesting reaction on her first day of school

The beautiful girl was seen sitting mournfully in the TikTok clip as if she was tired with her palm placed on her chin

Many TikTokers who commented suggested that the girl was still trying to get used to leaving home and staying in school

A TikTok mum has shared her cute little daughter's reaction on her first day in school.

She posted a video on her TikTok hand, @fumzylahot showing when the girl looked tired and stressed out.

It is her first time of attending school and the girl was reacting to stress. Photo credit: Tiktok/@fumzylahot.

Source: UGC

It appeared to be school over and she went to pick her up. She sat on a chair with her nice-looking uniform.

Her hand was placed on her chin as she just continued to look around into vacant space.

A lot of TikTok users who reacted in the comment section said it could be that the girl is yet to get used to school.

Her mother said while posting the video:

"My baby's first day at school. My princess reaction is cracking me up. Excel daughter."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A few TikTokers have reacted to the video of the little school girl. While some said she was still trying to get used to school, others simply expressed admiration for her beauty. See a few of the reactions below:

@Glory Williams730

"I love you baby."

@lucyabil said:

"Beautiful girl."

@pretty-Empress commented:

"She is cute."

@user10445819876173 said:

"Age is not in the mood."

@KING’SWARD APPEARANCES said:

"She hasn’t understand the life fro that area. Cute dude."

@Martha reacted:

"She is already wondering about the whole concept of adulthood."

Source: Legit.ng