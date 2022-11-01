A little kid went to her African mum to cry of hunger and she instantly told her to come and eat her head

The mum got what she bargained for as her daughter promptly made for her wig and instantly yanked it off

The mum felt embarrassed and snatched back the wig, but the did was already done in the video that has gone viral

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a mum whose wig was yanked off by her little child.

The mum identified as Edified started the trouble after she told the child to come and eat her head just like her fellow African parents who answer questions in interesting and sarcastic ways.

The African mum had asked her to come and eat her head. Photo credit: TikTok/@ediffied.

The child had asked her mother for food, crying that she was hungry.

But instead of providing food, the mum invited her to take a bite of her head. The child moved for her head and pulled her wig off.

The African mum got angry

It was when the wig was yanked off that the mother realised she made a huge mistake. She chased after the child who quickly ran away.

The did was already done as her head became revealed to the public through the video.

The video was captioned:

"African parents will give you instructions and get angry when you follow the instructions."

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen Queen said:

"My son does that, once I tell him come and eat me, he comes for me immediately. Go Sophie!"

@Da Prophet Comedy commented:

"A pulled vuwlence is better than a standing peace. She didn't hesitate to pull off the hair."

@Perrycole said:

"Peace no be option."

@josettehatega reacted:

"Those answers don’t work on this generation anymore."

@user9288172785574 commented:

"V for Vawulence."

@Jameela Shanono said:

"My son always say uhm uhm mummy."

@Dzoh Kudi said:

"And you are beautiful without the hair."

Mum embarrassed her twins pull off her dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mum got embarrassed in a video after her twin babies pulled off her dress.

She was cooking in the kitchen when the babies stormed the place and yanked off her trousers.

She was lucky that she was wearing a long gown that covered her up.

