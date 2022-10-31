A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Iwu has posted a TikTok video of her male bestie who she invited to her house and fed very well with sumptuous meals

After eating the food, the man spread tiresomely on the chair and dosed off, showing that he clearly enjoyed himself

TikTok users are reacting to the video in different ways as some thanked the lady for being such a nice person

Reactions have trailed the video of Cynthia Iwu, a young lady who invited her male bestie to her house and prepared free meal for him.

The pretty Nigerian lady posted the video on her TikTok handle, @cynthiaiwu and she suggested that there was nothing going on between the two of them.

Cynthia Iwu insisted that she is bestie with beneifts with the man who ate in her house and slept off. Photo credit: TikTok/@cynthiaiwu.

Source: UGC

A caption on the video said they are just bestie with benefits and that she decided to prepare a nice meal for him.

What next after food?

A TikTok user asked Cynthia what is the next thing after the sumptuous meal and she said the man should ask himself.

She was seen serving the man food as if she was serving her husband. After eating, the man spread on the spread himself on the sofa and probably dosed off.

It could not be confirmed if the two are an item or if they are even married and decided to play a game.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Some TikTokers rushed to the comment section to analyse the video. Some questioned the lady's action while othres praised her for being a nice person. See a few of the reactions below:

@user9090857471997 asked:

"Na were you invite am come abeg? For your father house or your husband house? And you o boy sorry oooo."

@Emmybillionz said:

"Abeg oh, I'm interested in your bestie with benefit oh."

@henrymicheal commented:

"Abeg make I be your friend na."

@Dammie said:

"E be like say I go look for bestie like dis."

@Ben Khazzy Funds commented:

"This year bestie awards goes to you. God bless you."

@ushnuel247 said:

"So now what's the next benefit?"

Source: Legit.ng