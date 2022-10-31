A Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from university with her family members in a heartwarming way

She rushed to her dad's pure water shop where he excitedly signed on her shirt and hugged the latest graduate

The excited man sang and went on his knees as he appreciated God for his daughter's academic feat

A Nigerian dad who sells pure water for a living went on his knees to appreciate God as his daughter graduated from the university.

In a TikTok video, the lady rushed to her family's pure after shop after being signed on by her elder brother.

Her dad was so excited. Photo Credit: TikTok/@skye_eloms001

Source: UGC

There, her dad also signed on her excitedly and began appreciating God in songs and with hands spread in the air.

He then went on his knees as he continued to praise God. His daughter explained underneath the clip that her parents sponsored her education with the pure water business.

She added that it was through the business that the family survives on.

Another scene showed the lady's mum signing on her and then a little pure water seller the lady described as her favourite customer.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

omarlambo157 said:

"Life didn’t made me graduate but am proud of you congrats dear favour market awaits you."

{~~Pretty loner✨❤️} said:

"Am so happy for you at least you have a father to congratulate you mine is no more I actually cried while watching this congratulations."

florencephilemon said:

"Happy family God bless u and ur family hun....You'll take them to places their hands n legs couldn't reach congratulations first graduate in d fam."

feliciadelvalle86 said:

"This is making me happy and sad at the same time, congratulationsmay we not be a disapointment to those that appreciate us beautiful congrat."

juniorepelle said:

"The fact you no let this man down,May the good lord continue to bless you amen ❤️❤️congratulations."

